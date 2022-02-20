Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 225,135 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 225,135 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $28,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the third quarter worth $95,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

OTEX stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

