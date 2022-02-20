Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 182,063 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,497,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gogo were worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 2,730,679 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,445,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 806,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter worth $5,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

GOGO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

