Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

