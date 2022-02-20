Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $24,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

