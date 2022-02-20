Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases Shares of 11,751 LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $125.20 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.42.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

