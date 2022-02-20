Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $304.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.70. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,234 shares of company stock worth $6,823,067. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.