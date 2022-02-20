Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 76,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,815,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,665 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after acquiring an additional 765,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,477,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after acquiring an additional 722,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

CNK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

