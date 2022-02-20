Twinbeech Capital LP Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Twinbeech Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $30,242,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

