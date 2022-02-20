Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires 16,823 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

