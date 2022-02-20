Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $30,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,110,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,109,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,128,000 after acquiring an additional 284,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,469 shares of company stock worth $12,557,517 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $158.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $434.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Barclays upgraded Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.46.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.