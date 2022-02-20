Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Acquired by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Tuya accounts for approximately 4.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tuya were worth $37,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Profile
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
