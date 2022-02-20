Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Acquired by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 33.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,373 shares during the period. Tuya accounts for approximately 4.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tuya were worth $37,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuya in the third quarter worth about $148,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tuya alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:TUYA opened at $5.70 on Friday. Tuya Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Tuya Profile

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.