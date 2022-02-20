Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Tronox also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.08-3.59 EPS.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tronox by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tronox by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Tronox by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

