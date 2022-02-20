TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 654 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $450,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $181.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.63. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.