TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.24.

In other news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $114.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.