TownSquare Capital LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 142.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,191,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 197.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after buying an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $242.66 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $150.97 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

