TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.33 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.55.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

