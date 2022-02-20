Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $341.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.54 and its 200-day moving average is $376.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.