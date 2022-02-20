Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

AGCO stock opened at $128.01 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $108.56 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

