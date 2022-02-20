Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,706 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hyliion by 19.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 28.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $686.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.93. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

In related news, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 94,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $658,238.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYLN. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

