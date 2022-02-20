Toroso Investments LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC owned 3.57% of SoFi Gig Economy ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ GIGE opened at $22.16 on Friday. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.15.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from SoFi Gig Economy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

