Toroso Investments LLC Buys 3,025 Shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after buying an additional 193,753 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 18,650.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWLD opened at $28.99 on Friday. Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34.

