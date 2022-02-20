Toroso Investments LLC Buys 264 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $498.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.43 and a 200 day moving average of $630.31. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

