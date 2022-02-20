TokenPay (TPAY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $56,784.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $762,931.41 and approximately $56,784.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,113.06 or 0.99960019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068082 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023471 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.02 or 0.00367234 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.