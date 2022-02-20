Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 43,977 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,977 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $71,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.57 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

