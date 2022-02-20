Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $76.49 Million Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,392 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lantheus were worth $76,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $31.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

