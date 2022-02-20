Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $68.22 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $68,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after buying an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,775,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.44. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $197.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.