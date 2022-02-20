Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $54.63 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.18. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

