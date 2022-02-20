The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $18.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $18.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.00 billion to $80.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.90. 8,063,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,919. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,444,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,497,000 after purchasing an additional 972,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,710,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

