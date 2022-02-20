TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.

TIXT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 178,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.48. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

