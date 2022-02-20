TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.180-$1.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion.
TIXT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 178,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,427. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a PE ratio of 96.48. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $39.91.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIXT shares. Bank of America downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.33.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
