SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce $15.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 209.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $61.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $104.59. The company had a trading volume of 240,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $370,429. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

