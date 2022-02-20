Swingby (SWINGBY) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.74 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $269,516.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002003 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,038,449 coins. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

