Swap Market Cap Reaches $164,835.53 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Swap has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $164,835.53 and approximately $17.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06905271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,330.07 or 1.00110104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,845,375 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

