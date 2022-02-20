Stratos Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.54 Million (STOS)

Stratos (CURRENCY:STOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00003561 BTC on exchanges. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $27.54 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.57 or 0.06864607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,430.57 or 1.00134082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00052103 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

