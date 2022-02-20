Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6,826.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,871,000 after acquiring an additional 163,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $166.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $161.04 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

