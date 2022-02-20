Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 10,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,030.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431,936 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 877.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,577,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 806.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trade Desk by 569.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,290 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 in the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

