Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.34 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $144.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 18,052 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $54,336.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 54,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $147,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 148,350 shares of company stock valued at $447,009 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC).

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.