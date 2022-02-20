Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $241.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.50 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

