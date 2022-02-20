Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $69.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.82.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,576,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

