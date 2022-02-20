SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.100-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,121. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.