Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $12,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $378.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $734.27.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

