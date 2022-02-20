Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 60,420 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of NovoCure worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 20.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 49.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.48 and a beta of 0.89.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

