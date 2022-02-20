Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 124,738 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,738 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of M opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.
