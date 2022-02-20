Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 124,738 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,738 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $11,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of M opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.