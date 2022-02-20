Spell Token Price Reaches $0.0047 (SPELL)

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Spell Token has a market cap of $391.03 million and $56.42 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spell Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00106254 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

SPELL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 83,209,439,336 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

