SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $131,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $41.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.