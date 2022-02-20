Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.91. Southern also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.500-$3.600 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.