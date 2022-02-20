Snowball 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,342.00 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $5,342.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00044130 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06905271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,330.07 or 1.00110104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,497,624 coins and its circulating supply is 5,686,205 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

