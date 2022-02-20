SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,384 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1,477.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $755,035. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

NYSE:SSD opened at $116.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.12 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

