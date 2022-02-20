Shadows (DOWS) Price Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $96,199.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0656 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00106365 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

