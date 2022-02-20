ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $694.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $18,756,532. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $556.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $585.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $624.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

