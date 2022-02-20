Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.80 Million

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce $13.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted sales of $12.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $69.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.70 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $113.80 million, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $124.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQNS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 113,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,764. The firm has a market cap of $569.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

